Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

PJUN stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

