Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 63.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,088,907 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 37.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

