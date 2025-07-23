Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,650,000 after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kirby by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 352,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kirby by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after purchasing an additional 348,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

