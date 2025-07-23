Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,650,000 after buying an additional 581,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,712,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after purchasing an additional 348,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.