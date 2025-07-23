KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. KT Corporation has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

