Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 581.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

