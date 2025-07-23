Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 594 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 127.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 185,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,947.88. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

