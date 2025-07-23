Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 546.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9,580.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

