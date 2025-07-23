Larson Financial Group LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,037,000 after buying an additional 181,781 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

