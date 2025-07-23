Larson Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 331.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after acquiring an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xerox by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xerox by 2,846.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,171.12. This represents a 570.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,814.50. The trade was a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $733.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.