Larson Financial Group LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 2,987.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Argan by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 1,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argan by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $3,041,850.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 196,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,589,882.34. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,404 shares of company stock worth $18,221,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Argan Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AGX opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.74. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $246.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

