Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

