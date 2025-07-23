Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 297.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.6%

AZN stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.