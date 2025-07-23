Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 197,770 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,018,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 108,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 172,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

