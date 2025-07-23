Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $173.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

