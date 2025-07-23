Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.