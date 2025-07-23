Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $308.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -617.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.18 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $265.04 and a 52 week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

