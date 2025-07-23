Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 63,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

