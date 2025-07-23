Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.