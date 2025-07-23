Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 73.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

