Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49.

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

