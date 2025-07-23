Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. SageOak Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5%

DFGR opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

