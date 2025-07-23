Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,722 Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,464,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 650,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 4,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 488,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Huntsman Corporation has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

