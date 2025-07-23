Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.07. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

