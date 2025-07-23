Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 794,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 506,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 264,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,873,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 2,155,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $9,679,465.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 2,339,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $17,379,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,051,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,978,930. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,084,600 shares of company stock worth $99,761,157 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVTS stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.62% and a negative net margin of 131.83%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

