Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 1,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Li Ning Stock Up 8.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

