Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Linde alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $472.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.60. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.