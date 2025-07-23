Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $165.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $151.22 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $157.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

