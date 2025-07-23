Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.22. 879,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 962,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,521.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.57%.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

