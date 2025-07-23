Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.22. 879,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 962,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Report on SEGG
Lottery.com Stock Performance
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,521.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.57%.
Lottery.com Company Profile
Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery.com
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.