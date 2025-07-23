lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $223.93 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Cfra Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.