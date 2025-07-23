Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 68,028 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 787.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

