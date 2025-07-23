Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) versus Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Head to Head Comparison

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics -224.46% -101.87% -83.02% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 16.11% 14.27% 9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marker Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 2 2 3.50 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

22.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $6.59 million 2.71 -$10.73 million ($1.33) -1.19 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $235.13 million 5.10 $5.75 million $0.28 31.71

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Marker Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens. The company also develops MT-401-OTS for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and MT-601 to treat lymphoma and pancreatic cancer. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.