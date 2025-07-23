Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Shares of MAR opened at $272.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day moving average of $262.17. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

