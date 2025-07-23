Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 5,622,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,195% from the average daily volume of 244,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.
Mercurity Fintech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.
