Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 5,622,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,195% from the average daily volume of 244,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Mercurity Fintech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mercurity Fintech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 671.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 120.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,452 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.