Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JDH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

