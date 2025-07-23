Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,407 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $1,099,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,225,251.04. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

