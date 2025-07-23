MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 28,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.