MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 28,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

