Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 104,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,041,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $514.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.