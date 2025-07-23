Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in Microsoft by 55.2% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 104,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.07.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.61. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $514.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

