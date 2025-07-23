Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 3,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $514.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.07.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

