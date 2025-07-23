Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

