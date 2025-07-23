Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,948,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,719,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,949,512,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,225,251.04. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

