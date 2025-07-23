Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

