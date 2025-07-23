MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MP Materials by 20.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.