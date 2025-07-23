Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 299 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 299.66 ($4.05). 49,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 116,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.06).

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Mpac Group

Mpac Group Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 35.20 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Mpac Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Holland bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £10,020.30 ($13,546.44). Also, insider Will Wilkins sold 45,000 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £167,400 ($226,307.96). 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mpac Group

(Get Free Report)

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.