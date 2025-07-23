Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

