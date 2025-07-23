Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in News by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

