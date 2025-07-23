Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $71.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -572.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

