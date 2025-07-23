Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $65,385.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,661.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $194,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,768,042.18. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Plexus Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

