Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Integer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Integer by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,990. The trade was a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.